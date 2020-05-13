First cases in yadgir too

By Express News Service

YADGIR: Yadgir district,which was Covid-free till now, has reported its first cases, with two people

from Surpur taluk testing positive on Tuesday. Three people from Surpur who returned from Ahmedabad on May 9 were tested, and two results came back positive. Officials said that the primary and secondary contacts are being traced. Yadgir district in-charge minister Prabhu Chauhan has requested those coming from other states to remain in quarantine.