Hunt on for super spreader

By Express News Service

DAVANAGERE: In Davanagere, all efforts are on to identify the ‘super spreader’. Though it was earlier believed that the virus was spread by a nurse and a deceased SARI patient, the DC announced that the source is actually a man, whom they are trying to trace. Sources said that an onion merchant with travel history may be the super spreader, and that his results will come back in a day or two.