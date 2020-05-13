K-SET will be held on June 21

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The Karnataka State Eligibility Test (K-SET), which was postponed due to Covid-19, has a new date now. According to the University of Mysore, the nodal agency for K-SET, the examination will be held on June 21.

This comes as a huge relief to thousands of candidates who were waiting to write the examination for appointment as assistant professors in first grade colleges of the state. According to prof H Rajashekar, coordinator of K-SET, the examination that was scheduled on April 12 was postponed due to the Covid lockdown.

Meanwhile, the varsity has extended the date for aspirants to apply online for the exam. The aspirants can apply online by paying a penalty of Rs 250 until the last date of May 25. Last date to download the application form and admission card is May 28. The exam will be held in 41 subjects at 11 nodal centres across the state.