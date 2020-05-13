STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka road transport bodies donate one-day pay of staffers to CM's COVID-19 relief fund

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who also holds the transport portfolio, handed over the cheque to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday.

Published: 13th May 2020 12:47 PM

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa receives a cheque of Rs 9.85 crore from transport minister Laxman Savadi

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa receives a cheque of Rs 9.85 crore from transport minister Laxman Savadi. (Photo| Twitter))

By PTI

BENGALURU: Officials and employees of all the four road transport corporations in Karnataka have contributed their one day salary amounting to Rs 9.85 crore to the Chief Minister's COVID-19 relief fund.

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who also holds the transport portfolio, handed over the cheque to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday, an official statement said.

State's bus services are operated by Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) and North East Road Transport Corporation (NERTC). Top officials of the road transport corporations and transport department were present.

