Karnataka writes to PMO, seeks help to reboot

Karnataka’s revenues per day have dwindled to Rs 30-50 crore from Rs 500 crore

Published: 13th May 2020 06:33 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Tuesday sent a report to the Centre seeking assistance to revive the economy, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s marathon video conference with chief ministers to review measures taken to contain the spread of the Covid-19. Sources said the state government, in its report, emphasized that the fight against the pandemic and measures to revive the economy have to go hand-in-hand and there is an urgent need for total reopening of all economic activities outside containment zones.

The state is said to have suggested to the Centre that all economic activities and public transport, including train services need to resume as they are all inter-linked and play a crucial role in putting the economy back on track. Except for educational institutions, everything needs to be opened, sources said. The State government is finding it difficult to generate revenues. Daily revenues have come down to Rs 30-Rs 50 crore from normal revenue generation of around Rs 500 crore from all sources. Hence, there is an urgent need to revive the economy, source said.

During the video-conference with the PM, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had said the focus should be on containment zones and they need to do away with district-wise zoning and the restrictions that come with it. In Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural and Mysuru that have been classified as Red Zones, industries can operate, but with limited workforce.

“The state government is not asking for any special financial package, but assistance to reopen industries. Measures that the state government wants to revive the economy have been listed out in the letter to the Centre. The state government is also seeking suggestions and ideas from the Centre to boost the economy,” sources said. Once industries are allowed to reopen without restrictions on staff strength, workers from other parts of the state, will return to Bengaluru, That will generate employment and boost economic activities.

