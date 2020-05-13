STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mission Vande Bharat: First repatriation flight from Dubai with 177 passengers lands in Mangaluru

While there were 12 medical emergency cases and 38 pregnant women among the passengers, all the foreign returnees were screened as per the standard operating procedure.

Published: 13th May 2020 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

A repatriation flight from Dubai arrived in Mangaluru with 176 passengers on board

A repatriation flight from Dubai arrived in Mangaluru with 176 passengers on board. (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

MANGALURU: The first repatriation flight to Mangaluru from Dubai with 177 passengers landed at the international airport here. The total passengers, including 88 men, 84 women, five children and two infants arrived by the Air India Express flight IX 384 late Tuesday night, airport sources said.

They said that there were 12 medical emergency cases and 38 pregnant women among them. The district administration had made arrangements for receiving the passengers, who were provided with sanitizers and masks.

They were advised to maintain social distancing as per the health protocol. All the foreign returnees were screened as per the standard operating procedure to ensure that they were asymptomatic. The passengers were taken to their chosen place of accommodation in KSRTC buses.

They will be undergoing a 14-day quarantine in the places, which will be monitored by doctors assigned by the health department. More than 17 hotels and 12 hostels have been arranged for the accommodation of the returnees.

Passengers were also asked to download the mandatory 'Aroygya Sethu' app for contact tracing. Rahul Shinde IAS who is in charge of arranging quarantine facilities, airport director VV Rao and district health officer Ramachandra Bairy were present at the airport.

Mission Vande Bharat
Coronavirus
