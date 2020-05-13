Mysuru company does its bit

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Mysore Paints and Varnish Ltd, a state government undertaking, is now supplying indelible ink to health departments to mark people who are under home quarantine due to Covid-19. The ink is also used during elections and pulse polio campaigns. The company has supplied 68,000 vials during the lockdown period, which includes 10,000 vials to Karnataka, 50,000 to Odisha around 7,500 to Maharashtra and 500 to Goa. The company has generated a revenue of around Rs 90 lakh.