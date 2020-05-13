NITK comes up with low-cost mask

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: With Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) in high demand, but escalating price and scarcity taking them out of reach of common people, NITK Surathkal has come out with a simple solution. It has developed an economical, reusable and transparent face masks using only locally available and low-cost materials. In the first phase, 300 such face masks were handed over by Prof K Uma Maheshwar Rao,

NITK director, to Sindhu Rupesh, Deputy Commissioner, Dakshina Kannada, as part of the institute’s effort towards Covid-19 fight. The face masks can be used for 90-100 days and reused after that by wash with soap water or cleaning them with 3-4 drops of hand sanitiser.