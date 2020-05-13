STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
People waiting at checkposts find shelter under trees

Vasanth Kumar, an official at Banahalli checkpost, said that more than 1,500 four-wheelers heading towards the neighbouring states are daily crossing the checkposts.

Published: 13th May 2020 06:10 AM

By K Shivakumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: Thousands of vehicles heading towards Kerala and Tamil Nadu daily cross the Mysuru-Chamarajanagar highway after the government made provision for availing online passes to cross the inter-state borders. 

Vasanth Kumar, an official at Banahalli checkpost, said that more than 1,500 four-wheelers heading towards the neighbouring states are daily crossing the checkposts. “The health officials, police and revenue staffer are working hard to control the increased flow of vehicles at the borders. They have also made it a point to conduct thermal screenings within every 10-km distance,” Kumar added.

Meanwhile, open fields and tree shades have become resting places for many migrant workers returning to neighbouring Kerala and Tamil Nadu.  “We, with great difficulty, have managed to get bus passes to go back to our villages. Although we are allowed to travel till inter-state checkposts, we had to wait for hours to get consent letters from officials from neighbouring states and complete other formalities,” said a man waiting at a checkpost.

However, plying of interstate vehicles has not gone well among the locals as they fear that outsiders from Bengaluru and others Red zones may become a threat as they are entering through Banahalli, Sathyagala and Tagarapura checkposts. 

