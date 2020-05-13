Senior IAS officer Manivannan posted to animal husbandry dept

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior IAS officer Captain P Manivannan was on Tuesday posted as secretary of the fisheries and animal husbandry department, a day after his sudden removal as principal secretary, labour and information departments. The BS Yediyurappa government drew flak for the social media-savvy officer’s sudden removal on Monday evening, with netizens starting online campaigns to “bring back the captain”. While the BJP government has kept mum on the reason for his transfer, speculation is rife on social media and in bureaucratic circles that he may have ruffled some important feathers.

One of the reasons being cited is an allegation that a contract for a helpline for Covid relief worth Rs 10 crore was given without calling for tenders. Sources in the labour department, however, dismissed the allegation. “The contract was given to the company which provided the infrastructure. Since there was very little time, it couldn’t be done according to formalities. The person who got the contract is no friend,” an officer explained.

Manivannan was perceived to be vocal about the rights of workers, at a time when sections of industry are demanding relaxation of labour laws, and want Karnataka’s laws to be amended. “Last week, the UP government cleared an ordinance suspending almost all labour laws for the next three years. This includes suspension of minimum wage guarantee, equal remuneration for women and men, fair practices in hiring and firing, and worker safety and sanitation.

Manivannan was against Karnataka doing this,” said a source. Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar, however, denied it. “Transfers keep happening. Officers come and go. We cannot blame the government or call everything a lobby. I have no role to play in his transfer...,” he said. The labour department had come under severe criticism recently for its handling of the migrant labour crisis.

20 transfers in 20 years

Manivannan, a 1998 batch officer known for his transparency, has been transferred 20 times in his 20-year career. The current post is his 21st. His posting as deputy commissioner of Uttara Kannada district lasted only 13 days. Other stints were as short as three months.

Social media campaign

Social media, especially Twitter, buzzed with support for the officer. Many volunteers who joined the Covid Warriors team he set up, threatened to quit. “We joined only because we knew there was a transparent officer. We want the Captain back,” said a Twitter user.

