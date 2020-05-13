STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youth in need of medicines gets help after TNIE tweet

The patient has been suffering from a hereditary ailment for sometime now.

A social worker hands over medicine to the patient

A social worker hands over medicine to the patient on Monday

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: A 30-year-old man with a liver ailment from Hubballi, who was worried as he could not buy medicines, was helped by social workers and Dharwad MP Pralhad Joshi after a tweet by The New Indian Express. The local MP also ensured that the medicine was delivered to Shreedhar (name changed) on time by a pharma company in Hyderabad.

The patient has been suffering from a hereditary ailment for some time now. As he has been unemployed for the last four months, he asked TNIE to help him find a donor. On seeing the tweet by TNIE, Vinayak Jogarishettar, a student social worker from Hubballi, retweeted and decided to follow up the case. He spoke to the patient and alerted several political leaders and local organisations. He spoke to a pharma company in Hyderabad and confirmed the booking of the medicine.

Prashanth Adur, who handles the social media account of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, saw the tweet and forwarded it to the minister. “The minister readily agreed to help as the patient was unable to afford the medicine. The money was transferred to a local volunteer, who delivered the medicine to the patient,” he said. Jogarishettar said it was a team effort and several people showed interest in helping the patient. “He was happy and had no words to thank Joshi and others involved in getting the medicine for him. Many well-wishers are still enquiring about the patient and if the medicine came from Hyderabad,” he said.

