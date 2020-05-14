11 from Kalaburagi attend Tablighi meet in Guntur

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Days after authorities managed to trace and handle Covid-positive cases originating from Nizamuddin Markaz in New Delhi, one more similar congregation in Andhra Pradesh is resulting in positive cases in Karnataka. Reliable sources said that a religious congregation of the minority community was held at Guntur in Andhra Pradesh recently. In all, 11 people from Kalaburagi district, including eight from Yadrami, two from Kalaburagi city and one from Afzalpur, hired a vehicle three months ago and visited many places. Towards the end their journey a few days ago, they attended the Tablighi Jamaat at Guntur.

They were returning from the congregation to their hometowns in the hired vehicle when Police Inspector Rajashekhar Halegodi noticed them near Sedam and inquired about their travel history. They were screened on the spot and moved to Ambedkar Hostel in Kalaburagi for institutional quarantine four days ago.

As one of them, a 19-year-old man (P954), showed symptoms of flu and cough, his throat swab samples were collected and sent for testing, which returned positive. He was put in the isolation ward and samples of his fellow travellers were collected and sent for testing.Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Sharat B confirmed to The New Indian Express that 11 persons attended the Tablighi Jamaat at Guntur and all of them have been quarantined. There is no threat of the virus spreading from them, he added.

Sources said that many people from the Kalyana Karnataka Region, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh attended the Guntur meet and all of them have to be traced.Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, eight Covid-positive cases were reported from the district, and one of them was brought dead to the designated hospital on Wednesday. The deceased is a 60-year-old man (P927) from Mominpura containment locality. His throat swab samples had been collected earlier and he was in home quarantine.

A 45-year-old medical practitioner (P-926) from Khuba Plot locality in Kalaburagi and a 30-year-old woman nurse (P-953), a resident of Mominpura, too tested positive. The nurse was admitted to the hospital on Sunday. With this, two medical practitioners and two nurses have tested positive since the beginning. Already, a doctor and a nurse have been cured and discharged.

Four other positive persons are females, aged 42 (P-952), 28 (P955), 15 (P956) and 35 (P957). They are all contacts of P806 of Kamalapur town, who had travelled to Maharashtra. Till now, 81 positive cases have been reported in Kalaburagi. Of which 44 have been discharged, 30 are active cases and seven have died.