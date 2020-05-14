Congress legislators want Karnataka government to allow for namaz on Eid

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress legislators have written a letter to Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa seeking permission to allow them to offer prayers at Idgah maidan or masjids till 1 pm on Eid.

MLCs CM Ibrahim & Abdul Jabbar in their letter mentioned that this Ramzan, Muslim community people are offering namaz without visiting mosque. Instead, they are offering prayers at their home.

On Eid which will fall on May 24/May 25, the government should allow them to offer prayers.

In the letter, they also mentioned that they are requesting to allow time for prayer until 1 pm. They will ensure all precautionary measures will be taken. He also told CM to consult concerned people including medical experts and take a suitable decision.