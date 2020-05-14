Kalaburagi’s mortality rate higher than Bengaluru

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: An increasing number of Covid-positive cases and mortality rate in Kalaburagi, which had reported the first Covid-19 death in the country, is a cause for concern to the authorities.

On Wednesday, the district reported seventh death and seven other positive cases, taking the total number to 81. Compared to Bengaluru Urban, which has also reported seven deaths due to Covid-19, mortality rate in Kalaburagi is very high at 8.64 per cent. Mortality rate in Bengaluru that reported 181 cases is 3.80 percent.

Out of 81 positive cases in Kalaburagi district, 70 are from Kalaburagi town and nearly half of them are from one locality — Mominpura — which has been declared a containment zone. The locality, which has 4,365 houses and a population of 24,479, has recorded 25 cases. Of them, seven have been discharged

from hospital.