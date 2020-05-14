STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

NIA announces bounty on Shivamogga man

ISIS-inspired terror group was reportedly formed by Mehboob Pasha, Khaja Moideen alias Jalal and their associates, who are said to be involved in the murder of the Hindu leader.

Published: 14th May 2020 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced a bounty of Rs 3 lakh on credible information leading to the arrest of absconding Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa, a resident of Shivamogga district who is wanted in Al-Hind ISIS Bengaluru module case, an NIA spokesperson said. 
The module is behind the murder of a Hindu leader in Tamil Nadu, he said adding, “Taahaa is an accomplice in the case and he is a friend of the accused.”

The ISIS-inspired terror group was reportedly formed by Mehboob Pasha, Khaja Moideen alias Jalal and their associates, who are said to be involved in the murder of the Hindu leader. “Pasha had conducted several meetings at his residence in Guruppanapalya in Bengaluru in 2019 to hatch the conspiracy. He radicalised and recruited other co-accused to carry out terror activities and join the proscribed jihadi outfit in Afghanistan and Syria,” the officer said. 

The 12 accused, arrested so far in the ISIS Bengaluru module case, are Pasha, Imran alias Imran Khan, Mohammed Haneef Khan, Mohammed Mansoor Ali Khan, Saleem Khan alias Kolar Saleem, Hussain Sharieff, Ejaz Pasha alias Azaz Pasha, Zabiulla, Syed Azmathulla, Syed Fasiur Rehman, Mohammed Zaid and Sadiq Basha.

“Taahaa is a friend of Saleem and Zaid, through whom he contacted Mehboob Pasha of ‘Al-Hind Trust,’ Bengaluru, and was also associated with his online foreign handler,” the NIA spokesperson said. Taahaa is a resident of Fish Market Road in Theerthahalli of Shivamogga. The NIA had filed an FIR on January 10 at the Suddaguntepalaya police station in Bengaluru for wantonly giving provocative statements with an intent to cause riots.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrants; India's covid cases crosses 78,000 mark
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty
Gallery
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp