Spike in cases confined to containment zones a positive sign: Officials

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Statistics by the state health department reveal an increasing number of Covid-19 cases emerging out of containment zones, but health officials maintain that as long as cases are confined to containment zones, it is a good sign as classifying the zone has helped contain the virus. Officials claimed that the numbers are increasing because it has been difficult to restrict the movement of people. The other reason is the problem faced in tracing primary and secondary contacts as patients refuse to give details.

“Though we supply essentials to the people and ask them not to move, they don’t listen. They say it is a matter of their survival. Some have moved to other areas even before containment zones were notified,” said an officer.

But Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Health Commissioner, Department of Health and Family Welfare, said, “It is a good thing if more cases come from a particular containment zone. This means we have been able to pick those contacts early and isolated them successfully. It is a problem if cases from that zone move into a green or an orange zones.”

He said that to ensure that asymptomatic patients in containment zones do not spread the virus to other zones, pool testing is being done. The Chairperson, District Disaster Management Authority, and Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Urban, on Wednesday announced that Doddabasthi village in Bengaluru South taluk has been moved out of the containment zone list. It was removed as no new positive cases were reported over the last 28 days.

containment zones in some hotspot dists

Source: Health Department

Districts containment

Bengaluru Urban 20

Dharwad 5

Kalaburagi 21

Dakshina Kannada 6

Kolar 4

Mysuru 3

Davangeri 7

Gadag 2

Belagavi 9

Ballari 4