STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Spike in cases confined to containment zones a positive sign: Officials

He said that to ensure that asymptomatic patients in containment zones do not spread the virus to other zones, pool testing is being done. 

Published: 14th May 2020 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2020 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

special train

Migrant labourers heading home in special trains at Karnataka's Chikka Banavara railway station. (Photo | EPS)

By  Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Statistics by the state health department reveal an increasing number of Covid-19 cases emerging out of containment zones, but health officials maintain that as long as cases are confined to containment zones, it is a good sign as classifying the zone has helped contain the virus. Officials claimed that the numbers are increasing because it has been difficult to restrict the movement of people. The other reason is the problem faced in tracing primary and secondary contacts as patients refuse to give details.

“Though we supply essentials to the people and ask them not to move, they don’t listen. They say it is a matter of their survival. Some have moved to other areas even before containment zones were notified,” said an officer. 

But Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Health Commissioner, Department of Health and Family Welfare, said, “It is a good thing if more cases come from a particular containment zone. This means we have been able to pick those contacts early and isolated them successfully. It is a problem if cases from that zone move into a green or an orange zones.”

He said that to ensure that asymptomatic patients in containment zones do not spread the virus to other zones, pool testing is being done. The Chairperson, District Disaster Management Authority, and Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Urban, on Wednesday announced that Doddabasthi village in Bengaluru South taluk has been moved out of the containment zone list. It was removed as no new positive cases were reported over the last 28 days.

containment zones in some hotspot dists

Source: Health Department

Districts    containment
Bengaluru Urban    20
Dharwad     5
Kalaburagi    21
Dakshina Kannada    6
Kolar    4
Mysuru    3
Davangeri    7
Gadag    2
Belagavi    9
Ballari    4

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 containment zones Coronavirus Karnataka
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrants; India's covid cases crosses 78,000 mark
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty
Gallery
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp