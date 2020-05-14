Youngster suffers burn injuries while trying to shoot Tik Tok video on moving train in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 22-year-old, who tried to shoot a Tik Tok video on a slow moving goods train at KSR railway station, got caught in the overhead electric wires and suffered 20 per cent burn injuries.

He is out of danger now.

According to railway sources, the youngster got on top of a goods train which was coming from Mysuru and was entering the Bengaluru City station yard around 6 pm.

"He was posing for a video when his body touched the high tension electric wire running above. He fell down with burn injuries. He was shifted to a government hospital and is said to be out of danger, " the source said.

This incident needs to serve as a reminder to many youngsters who take grave risks to shoot such videos to impress others, another source said.