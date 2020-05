By Express News Service

BELGAVI: Fresh Covid cases with an Ajmer link have created panic in Belagavi. On May 8, a taxi driver from Hudali village along with another youth from Bendigeri village had ferried a group of 15 Ajmer-returnees from Kolhapur to Dharwad.

Among them, 12 have tested positive, and have been kept in institutional quarantine. According to officials, the taxi driver had quarantined himself soon after learning about the Ajmer group testing positive.