STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Migrant movement puts govt on the edge 

Karnataka government says it is taking steps to ensure returnees are compulsorily quarantined  
 

Published: 15th May 2020 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2020 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant workers from Bihar, who started walking from Bengaluru to their homes, rest near Devanahalli on Thursday | Shriram BN

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As thousands of migrants rush back to their homes spread across hundreds of locations in Karnataka, the district administrations are closely watching the influx with extreme concern. As the train ferrying about 2,000 migrants arrived in Kalaburagi on Thursday evening, Jewargi MLA Dr Ajay Singh looked at the crowd wondering how many of them could be carrying the virus. His concern stemmed from the fact that the first Covid-19 death in the country occurred in Kalaburagi. However, his own Jewargi constituency has not reported a single case until now.

He assured the people, “They are all going to be compulsorily quarantined.’’ Speaking to TNIE, Ajay Singh said, “It is a matter of serious concern. We have alerted the ASHA health workers, ANMs and the frontline medical staff.’’  He is not the only one who is worried. Khanapur is an entry point for those returning from Goa and MLA Dr Anjali Nimbalkar is concerned that the government had issued 600 plus passes for those returning from Goa. She said, “If the frontline health workers get infected, it is only a matter of time before the infection is passed on, we have to be extremely cautious.

’’ Tumakuru has received more than 1,200 migrants and they are being housed at different points. After eight of the returnees from Mumbai tested positive, Kunigal MLA Dr H D Ranganath is apprehensive because 66 of the migrants are returning to his constituency. He said, “They have been being quarantined.’’ KPCC president D K Shivakumar said, “The migrant workers returning home could have been better managed, they need to be quarantined safely, where they have access to essential facilities.’’
“Since Monday, thousands have been returning to Karnataka from different parts of the country by road and train,” said Minister S Suresh Kumar.

He said, “We put the migrants in buses or other vehicles and we allow them to go in batches with police pilot and escort vehicles. We are ensuring they do not go back to villages, and  making quarantine facilities available in the urban centres. Everyone is being quarantined compulsorily.” Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said, “We will look into the issue of improving the  facilities at the quarantine centres.’’

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Migrant Workers Karnataka
Coronavirus
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrant workers
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse back on duty
The migrant workers have been living in the stationary train at Secunderabad railway station for the last 50 days (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'Tell us if we should kill ourselves': UP migrants who made trains their home
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization speaks during a news conference on updates regarding on the novel coronavirus COVID-19, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus may never go away, says WHO expert Mike Ryan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp