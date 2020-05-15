STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shifting mother and child care facilities to COVID-19 hospital draws flak in Karnataka

In fact, the service was shifted to a private hospital on the pretext of the district hospital being vulnerable due to the treatment of the COVID19 patients.

Doctors wearing protective suits sit at COVID ward. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: The decision of re-shifting the mother and child care service back to the district general hospital which is a designated hospital to treat the COVID-19 patients has received flak as it may turn counterproductive.

Former Minister T B Jayachandra while speaking to reporters criticised the move as it may affect the health of the newborn babies and the mothers.

"The government should revert the decision and shift the same to another taluk hospital," urged former MLA Dr Rafeek Ahmed.

But following the complaints against the private hospital imposing more than the normal charges on the people the decision has been made, according to sources.

"Already 7 patients have been undergoing the treatment and the administration that seals down the areas where the persons tested positive for the virus erred by shifting the mother and child care back to the hospital," remarked Shantinath Jain, a keen observer of the situation.

No freedom as yet

Even as the 56 persons from Nagavalli village who were being treated as the secondary contact of a COVID-19 victim completing sixteen days of institutional quarantine at the post metric hostel on BH road here. They were not let go home despite their test reports from a ten-month-old baby to a 70-year-old man showing negative a couple of days ago.

The concerned health officer Dr Rakshit has allegedly delayed giving his report following which the process got delayed, according to DHO Dr Nagendrappa.

