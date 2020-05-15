STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Will not hold CM's post even for a minute if farmers' interests are affected: Yediyurappa

Despite objections from opposition parties, the state cabinet had approved the ordinance, which, the government claimed, is aimed at bringing in reforms to facilitate market access for farmers.

Published: 15th May 2020 05:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2020 05:59 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

By PTI

BENGALURU: Defending his government's ordinance that amended laws to curtail powers of the Agricultural Produce Market Committees, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday said he has taken oath of office in the name of farmers and would not hold the post 'even for a minute' if their interests are affected.

"Our motto is farmers first," he asserted.

Despite objections from opposition parties, the state cabinet on Thursday had approved the ordinance, which, the government claimed, is aimed at bringing in reforms to facilitate market access for farmers.

"The amended APMC act will provide an opportunity for farmers to sell their produce directly to any purchaser outside APMC yards or in other APMCs.

This will help them get remunerative prices for their produce," Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the amended act would definitely benefit farmers in improving their income and reduce their suffering from losses due to market fluctuations.

"The intention of my government and that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is that farmers should be protected from market trends.

This amendment will indirectly help farmers in doubling their income by 2022...the Prime Minister's dream," he added.

Opposition parties have vehemently opposed the ordinance and threatened to stage agitations, alleging that it would dilute the APMC laws and affect farmers' interests.

The measure would only help big private companies as it will clip the powers of the APMCs, they have charged.

Clarifying that his government had not removed the APMC Act and had only amended two sections in it, which enable farmers to sell their produce at the markets they wanted to, Yediyurappa said the amendment would also end their exploitation by market forces to a certain extent.

"Many a time we have seen farmers resorting to distress sales due to collapse in the prices of commodities.

But the new amendment will allow farmers to sell their produce at a market selected by them," he said.

"Many are misleading the farmers on this issue and amendment. But I reiterate that I being the Chief Minister, sworn in the name of farmers, I will not sit in this chair even for a minute if their interests are affected.

I will never allow them to suffer," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
APMC Yediyurappa
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp