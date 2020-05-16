STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

No grain of truth in ration kit sale allegation: Hebbar

He said the government was supplying 1.5 lakh food packets every day and in addition, giving ration kits to workers.

Published: 16th May 2020 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Shivaram Hebbar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As loud complaints are being made about open sale of food and ration kits, and as opposition parties are accusing the government of inaction and compliance,  Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar said, “I am aware of the issue but it is not what it is made out to be.” When TNIE spoke to him, Hebbar said, “It is actually a standoff between two opposition party groups and their supporters and supported by some BBMP leaders in the areas of RT Nagar.

There is no grain of truth in it.” On complaints of food and rations meant for workers being given to ‘party supporters’ and partymen and leaders putting their stickers on it and distributing the food, he said that was only a one-off case of MLA Arvind Limbavali.

He said the government was supplying 1.5 lakh food packets every day and in addition, giving ration kits to workers. About the complaints about (Dasoha) helpline numbers #155214 not being functional, he said as there were many calls, the lines were not able to take the load.

Now, the numbers are working, he said. He said the Labour Board of which he is Chairman, is executing the CM’s order that the construction workers be given Rs 5,000 per head as a one-time payment. On Capt P Manivannan’s transfer, Hebbar said it was an administrative decision and the CM using his discretion had transferred an officer. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shivaram Hebbar ration kit
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp