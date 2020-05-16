No grain of truth in ration kit sale allegation: Hebbar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As loud complaints are being made about open sale of food and ration kits, and as opposition parties are accusing the government of inaction and compliance, Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar said, “I am aware of the issue but it is not what it is made out to be.” When TNIE spoke to him, Hebbar said, “It is actually a standoff between two opposition party groups and their supporters and supported by some BBMP leaders in the areas of RT Nagar.

There is no grain of truth in it.” On complaints of food and rations meant for workers being given to ‘party supporters’ and partymen and leaders putting their stickers on it and distributing the food, he said that was only a one-off case of MLA Arvind Limbavali.

He said the government was supplying 1.5 lakh food packets every day and in addition, giving ration kits to workers. About the complaints about (Dasoha) helpline numbers #155214 not being functional, he said as there were many calls, the lines were not able to take the load.

Now, the numbers are working, he said. He said the Labour Board of which he is Chairman, is executing the CM’s order that the construction workers be given Rs 5,000 per head as a one-time payment. On Capt P Manivannan’s transfer, Hebbar said it was an administrative decision and the CM using his discretion had transferred an officer.