Railway Board consent was got to add extra bogie

While 12 left for Secunderabad, four to Anantpur, two to Guntakal and one to New Delhi. The train had 21 coaches. This bogie was attached as the 22nd one.

Published: 16th May 2020 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

(Image used for representative purposes) The first train arrives at Bengaluru’s KSR Railway Station with passengers from New Delhi on Thursday | meghana Sastry

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To attach one or two extra bogies to a train in case of a huge waiting list, the Bangalore Railway Division generally seeks the consent of the headquarters of the South Western Railway in Hubballi. However, due to the urgency of the situation on Thursday and the refusal of 149 passengers to be quarantined, the Railway Board had to be reached out to so that a quick decision could be taken. Though finally, only 19 opted to go back.

While 12 left for Secunderabad, four to Anantpur, two to Guntakal and one to New Delhi. The train had 21 coaches. This bogie was attached as the 22nd one. A K Varma, Divisional Railway Manger, Bangalore Division, told TNIE, “We had to reach out to the Railway Board due to the urgency of the situation and get consent for the bogie.

The space in all the stations en route had to be taken into account as they must be able to accommodate a larger train. This joint effort of the Operations team, shunting staff, mechanical staff and others ensured it was carried out quickly,” he said.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of the Division AN Krishna Reddy said that of the 19 who finally travelled, two opted to book their tickets online, while paper tickets, known as Excess Fare Tickets, were issued to them. “It has nothing to do with the name and no excess amount was charged,” he said.

