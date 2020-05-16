Within a week, leopard kills another villager in Karnataka's Ramanagara

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Another incident of man-leopard conflict was reported on Saturday morning, in Ramanagara. The leopard is said to have dragged an old women aged around 70 years of age in Kotteganahalli village in Ramanagara.

The forest and police officials said that prima facia information reveals that the woman was sleeping outside her home at night due to summer heat. She was dragged to some distance and her half eater body was found near the bushes.

This is the second incident of leopard conflict in a week. Last Saturday a three and half year old boy was killed by a leopard in Kaderanapalya, around four kilometres away from Kotteganahalli.

The two incidents have agitated the locals who have been staging a protest near the incident site, demanding action and blaming the forest department for the acts. Forest officials are busy making the locals understand that it is not the same leopard, that feline has been captured, they explained. In the mean time the forest and police officials are investigating the case.

Forest officials said as per Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, the family of the deceased will be given compensation. Ramanagara is known of the healthy leopard and sloth bear population. According to forest department records, from April 19, 2019 to March 2020, 46 leopard conflict cases have been reported, 10 of which have been in Magadi alone.