Case filed against pregnant woman, family for sneaking into Belagavi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Officials and health workers in Belagavi - who were gearing up to denotify the city’s containment zones - are on tenterhooks after a 27-year-old pregnant woman tested positive for Covid-19 two days ago. The woman, a resident of Sadashiva Nagar, travelled to Belagavi on May 3 by car with her husband and brother. Their driver is a resident of Dharavi in Mumbai. Police have registered a case against all four for travelling in violation of guidelines.

The woman and her family allegedly obtained help from a local politician to evade authorities and enter the city. Efforts are on to trace her movements until May 11, when she was quarantined. So far, officials have quarantined at least 45 people including members of her family and her neighbours.

During her week-long stay, the woman is said to have visited several places in Belagavi market area, shops and houses in Sadashiva Nagar, some places in Ravivarpet and Khadebazaar, and also attended a religious event. Officials are questioning people to ascertain whether they had any contact with her.

Sources said she would go for a walk every day, covering a large area in Sadashiva Nagar, and visited a grocery shop near her house several times. She also visited a tailor and a place of worship (Basadi) in the same locality. Some relatives of the woman, particularly her brother, came in contact with several police and other officials, sources said.