STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Case filed against pregnant woman, family for sneaking into Belagavi

The woman and her family allegedly obtained help from a local politician to evade authorities and enter the city. Efforts are on to trace her movements until May 11, when she was quarantined.

Published: 17th May 2020 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2020 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Pregnant women

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Officials and health workers in Belagavi - who were gearing up to denotify the city’s containment zones - are on tenterhooks after a 27-year-old pregnant woman tested positive for Covid-19 two days ago. The woman, a resident of Sadashiva Nagar, travelled to Belagavi on May 3 by car with her husband and brother. Their driver is a resident of Dharavi in Mumbai. Police have registered a case against all four for travelling in violation of guidelines. 

The woman and her family allegedly obtained help from a local politician to evade authorities and enter the city. Efforts are on to trace her movements until May 11, when she was quarantined. So far, officials have quarantined at least 45 people including members of her family and her neighbours. 

During her week-long stay, the woman is said to have visited several places in Belagavi market area, shops and houses in Sadashiva Nagar, some places in Ravivarpet and Khadebazaar, and also attended a religious event. Officials are questioning people to ascertain whether they had any contact with her. 

Sources said she would go for a walk every day, covering a large area in Sadashiva Nagar, and visited a grocery shop near her house several times. She also visited a tailor and a place of worship (Basadi) in the same locality. Some relatives of the woman, particularly her brother, came in contact with several police and other officials, sources said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Belagavi COVID 19 Coronavirus pregnant woman
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp