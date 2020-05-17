Fourth tranche of financial stimulus to benefit Karnataka: CM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa lauded the fourth tranche of the economic relief package announced by Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday. Hailing the reforms in the mining sector as beneficial to Karnataka, BSY added that Karnataka stands to profit from the announcements.



“The present laws related to mining were cumbersome. Now, mining activities can be carried out without many hurdles. This will help create more employment. Private participation in mining will prove profitable to the state,” BSY said. Announcements with regard to defence, space, civil aviation, and planetary explorations will benefit the state which is a pioneer in manufacturing components for these sectors.

“During the Davos tour, many space and defence sector companies had expressed their interest in investing in the state. Now the projects of these companies can be realized,” he added. The opposition, however, asked how the reforms would help those suffering now and are in immediate need of assistance. “The Centre has completely failed in containing Covid-19, in handling the lockdown, safeguarding lives and livelihoods of labourers.

It is because the government chose to fool people with hollow assurances instead of taking necessary steps that the pandemic has reached epic proportions,” said the Karnataka Congress’ twitter handle. “This is the last episode of the news series #NirmalaTaiNautanki & still there is nothing for the people who are bearing the brunt of the #EconomicTsunami One thing really stands out in the crisis, is the complete lack of Modi’s leadership. #AatmaNirbharEconomy (sic)” said Priyank Kharge, senior Congress leader.