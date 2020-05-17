STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka to release lockdown 4.0 guidelines on May 18; state tally at 1,147

The existing guidelines will continue until further orders or till May 19 midnight, which ever is first, the state government's order said.

Published: 17th May 2020 09:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 02:58 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors sit outside a hospital in Bengaluru to screen patients.

Doctors sit outside a hospital in Bengaluru to screen patients. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Your plans to visit the neighbourhood park, splash around in a public swimming pool or work out at your favourite gym will be on hold for longer with the Union Government deciding to extend restrictions on public utility spaces.

In Lockdown 4.0, state governments have been given more autonomy over delineation of zones, but within the parameters of the Union Health Ministry’s guidelines. With the Centre issuing the guidelines on Sunday evening, Karnataka will issue orders on the lockdown measures in the state on Monday. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will meet senior ministers and officials at 11 am on Monday to decide on the restrictions and possible relaxations.

Places of worship, schools, malls to remain closed

Earlier on Sunday, while awaiting MHA guidelines, Chief Secretary T M Vijaya Bhaskar had issued orders extending the restrictions imposed during Lockdown 3.0, till May 19. Until the State Government issues fresh orders on relaxation of restrictions, the existing prohibitions, including on public transport, will remain effective. As per the MHA’s latest guidelines, public utility places like parks, bars, restaurants, cinemas, malls, swimming pools, gyms, etc., will remain closed. Sports utility centres and stadiums can open, but no spectators will be allowed.

All social, religious, political gathering is prohibited. Places of worship shall remain closed to the public and educational institutions shall also remain closed. All shops except those in malls and containment zones, are allowed to open. However, all these measures will come into effect only after Karnataka passes orders to this effect.

READ| Centre gives charge to states on lockdown 4.0: Here's what's allowed, what's not

A long-standing proposal of Karnataka to allow states to classify regions as red, orange and green zones has been accepted by the Centre. “Within the red and orange zones, containment zones and buffer zones will be demarcated by district authorities,” said the MHA orders. This will give state governments the choice to identify specific localities and classify them under different zones instead of classifying an entire district as red or orange zones, thus reducing the restrictions within a geographical area. Containment zones, however, will be under strict lockdown with only essential services being allowed.

The MHA guidelines also mandate house to house surveillance and strict contact tracing in containment zones. Restrictions on movement of individuals between 7 pm and 7 am will continue. Those aged above 65 years, children under the age of 10 and pregnant women have been advised to stay home unless stepping out for essentials. Face masks will be compulsory in all public places. State governments can restrict any activity allowed under MHA guidelines as per requirements of a specific region. The MHA has asked district authorities, companies to encourage installing of Aarogya Setu app.   

Key highlights of Lockdown 4.0

  • Restrictions extended till May 31
  • State to decide classification of red, green, orange zones
  • Buffer zones within red, green, orange zones
  • Intensive contact tracing & house-to-house survey in containment zones
  • Only essential services allowed in containment zones
Migrants board a truck to travel to their native places during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Bhubaneswar Friday May 15 2020. (Photo | PTI)
