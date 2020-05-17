STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Kashayas, herbal inhalers to boost immunity

The AYUSH Directorate has launched immunity-boosting products to be given to vulnerable populations in and around Covid-19 containment zones, and health workers.

Published: 17th May 2020 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2020 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The AYUSH Directorate has launched immunity-boosting products to be given to vulnerable populations in and around Covid-19 containment zones, and health workers. A kashaya mix and a Unani inhaler will be given to people for free. “We have decided to give these products in areas around containment zones as the people are more vulnerable there. Some of the containment zones have AYUSH hospitals where the products will be given, or a team of doctors will have them distributed to homes. As containment zones keep changing, we will get the list from the health department and give the products to the target population.

This is only for immunity building and is not a cure,” AYUSH Director Meenakshi Negi said. Negi said the products will be given to four categories of individuals -- healthy people near containment zones; frontline health workers, including nurses and ambulance drivers; patients who have recovered; high-risk people aged above 70 years, pregnant women and children below 10 years.

“We have already started distributing the products to ASHA workers and ambulance drivers... They will be given to all the 30,000 ASHA workers in the state,” she added. There are 200 AYUSH hospitals and 650 AYUSH dispensaries in the state, from where the products will be distributed to people for free. “In remote areas, we are going door-to-door,” she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also highlighted the AYUSH ministry’s advisory on immunity enhancement. It mentioned simple general measures, including drinking of warm water throughout the day, and yogasana, pranayama and meditation for at least 30 minutes a day. It also mentioned the use of turmeric, coriander, cumin and garlic in food to help boost immunity.

AYUSH immunity enhancement measures (home remedies) include consumption of 10 gm of chyawanprash in the morning (diabetics may eat sugar-free variety), herbal tea made of tulsi, black pepper, cinnamon, ginger and raisins twice a day, and golden milk (half a teaspoon of turmeric in 150 ml of milk).

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp