Man, arrested for stealing golden ore from a closed Kolar mine, tests positive for coronavirus 

The patient, lodged in KGF sub-jail, went with four more accomplices to steal golden ore from defunct Hancock Mine of Mysore Mines.

Published: 17th May 2020 10:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2020 10:09 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

KGF: A person who was reportedly involved in stealing golden ore from a defunct sink (Closed Mine) of Bharat Gold Mine Limited (BGML) has tested positive for COVID-19.

The patient who is presently in the KGF sub-jail will be shifted to designated hospital in Kolar, sources told The New Indian Express. 

He went along with four others to steal golden ore in defunct Hancock Mine of Mysore Mines under Marikuppam on Wednesday night. Three of his accomplices died due to suffocation.

However, when he and one other person got arrested, the KGF police swung into action. They took  precautionary measures in distancing him even during enquiry. Later he was tested with rapid anti-body kit test which turned negative. However, as precautionary measure his swab was collected and sent to lab which came positive on Sunday.

While he was in KGF Sub-Jail, sources told the paper that following the collection of his swab, he was quarantined in the jail.

Speaking to The New Indian Express on the condition of anonymity, a senior police officer said following the spread of coronavirus in the district, all precautionary measures have been ensured while taking up arrest procedures.  He was taken to the hospital by maintaining social distance and there is no chance of spread of virus to any of the cops or officers.

The patient has no travel history but further enquiry will be taken up, the senior officer said.

Meanwhile, two more cases were reported in Kolar district raising the tally to nine here cases. One person is from Mulbaal and the other case is from Malur. Both the cases had a history of travelling to Chennai, as per the health department.

Mine thief Karnataka Karnataka gold fields KGF coronavirus positive coronavirus covid-19
Coronavirus
