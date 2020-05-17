Policy reforms and expected impact

Coal sector
- Will allow commercial mining of coal on revenue share basis; C50,000 crore to be spent on infrastructure development; Coal gasification, liquefaction to be incentivised through rebate in revenue sharing
- Makes investment more attractive and promote coal mining. Earlier, it was fixed payment per tonne
Power sector
- Power distribution companies in Union Territories to be privatised
- Measure will need to be followed up by states for any real impact since UT discoms service only around 2% of pan-India power demand; This may not net the government much in terms of divestment income, considering the small size of most UT discoms and poor demand prospects due to the pandemic
- Tariff policy reform
- Remove consumer burden by weeding out inefficiencies and introducing DBT for subsidy; Result in progressive reduction in cross subsidies and ensure timely payments
Policy Changes for investments
- Fast Track Investment Clearance by Empowered group of Secretaries
- Will ensure quicker turnaround time for large investments
- Project management cells in each ministry to list investible projects, coordinate with other ministries and states
- Will ensure handholding of foreign & domestic industry and help them negotiate through bureaucratic maze faster
- Promotion of new champion sectors will begin, such as Solar PV manufacturing; Advanced cell battery storage; etc.
- Will bring new tech businesses to India
Aviation
- Easing of restrictions on utilisation of airspace
- Will bring benefit of C1,000 crore to the sector; shorten flying duration
- Making India a global MRO hub
- Engine manufacturers to set up repair facilities in India; Maintenance cost for airlines expected to come down