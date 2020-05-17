STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Policy reforms and expected impact

Makes investment more attractive and promote coal mining. Earlier, it was fixed payment per tonne

Published: 17th May 2020

By Express News Service

Coal sector

  • Will allow commercial mining of coal on revenue share basis; C50,000 crore to be spent on infrastructure development; Coal gasification, liquefaction to be incentivised through rebate in revenue sharing
Power sector

  • Power distribution companies in Union Territories to be privatised
  • Measure will need to be followed up by states for any real impact since UT discoms service only around 2% of pan-India power demand; This may not net the government much in terms of divestment income, considering the small size of most UT discoms and poor demand prospects due to the pandemic
  • Tariff policy reform
  • Remove consumer burden by weeding out inefficiencies and introducing DBT for subsidy; Result in progressive reduction in cross subsidies and ensure timely payments

Policy Changes for investments

  • Fast Track Investment Clearance by Empowered group of Secretaries
  • Will ensure quicker turnaround time for large investments
  • Project management cells in each ministry to list investible projects, coordinate with other ministries and states
  • Will ensure handholding of foreign & domestic industry and help them negotiate through bureaucratic maze faster
  • Promotion of new champion sectors will begin, such as Solar PV manufacturing; Advanced cell battery storage; etc.
  • Will bring new tech businesses to India

Aviation

  • Easing of restrictions on utilisation of airspace
  • Will bring benefit of C1,000 crore to the sector; shorten flying duration
  • Making India a global MRO hub
  • Engine manufacturers to set up repair facilities in India; Maintenance cost for airlines expected to come down
