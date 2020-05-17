Reaching out to migrants is top priority for DK Shivakumar

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It has been almost two months since he was appointed President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, but DK Shivakumar hasn’t had the time to take charge officially. From protesting outside a resort in Bengaluru with senior party colleague Digvijaya Singh in a failed attempt to save the party’s government in Madhya Pradesh, to setting up a Covid-19 war room at the KPCC office, leading a ‘Reading of the Constitution’ initiative as respect to Dr BR Ambedkar, to embarrassing the State government to make bus travel for migrants free, Shivakumar has been on his toes.

During his visit to The New Indian Express’ office on Saturday, Shivakumar spoke about his party’s plans to reach out to migrant workers, his ambitions as a politician, and why his party opposes amendments to the APMC Act and labour laws. “Our people cannot be slaves of foreign companies for investments. To compromise their rights to attract more foreign companies is wrong,” Shivakumar said, on amendments to labour laws. By pressuring the government to call for an all-party meeting and sparking off a chain reaction after offering to pay the bus fare of migrant workers, Shivakumar said the Congress has been setting the agenda at a time when the government has been failing to address concerns of migrant labourers.

“They are the nation builders. The people walking back to their hometowns may be poor, but they are the breadwinners of their families, and in turn, opinion makers. They cannot be ill-treated,” he said. For this very reason, the Congress is keen on reaching out to migrant workers who have lost their lives and livelihoods due to the lockdown. But Shivakumar was also candid in accepting that the Congress party has flaws and needs reforms. “Congress has to be a cadre-based party. Decisions should be bottom-top and not the other way around,” he said, accepting that these drawbacks are leading to many of its MLAs jumping ship.

Not one to shy away from political ambition, Shivakumar said he was here to bring his party to power. “It isn’t enough if only I win an election. Some 113 more people have to win with me. I am a practical politician and have ambitions, but collective efforts are the need of the hour,” he said, unwilling to comment on the infamous cold war between him and Legislative Party Chief Siddaramaiah. On a lighter note, Shivakumar said that his attempts at learning Hindi continued even when he was lodged in Tihar Jail.

“I haven’t had time to learn Hindi, but when I was in Tihar, I had found a Hindi teacher. I learnt ‘thoda thoda’ from him,” he said, on his long-term goal of learning the language. Shivakumar hopes to formally take charge as KPCC President on May 31, but given the Covid-19 scenario, the Congress will hold small gatherings at every panchayat level instead of a huge gathering at one venue. “While I take the pledge as KPCC President, thousands of Congress workers will take the pledge with me, from all 6,000 panchayats in the State,” Shivakumar said.