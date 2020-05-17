War veteran thrown out of own house

B Thipperudrappa By

Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: A 77-year-old retired soldier from Chikkamagaluru, who fought in the Indo-Pak War in 1965 and the Bangla War in 1971, is now facing a family battle. After retirement, Ramappa was staying with his son and daughter-in-law at Bommalapura in Koppa taluk. Due to a property dispute, he is now driven out of the house, which is legally in his name.

A heart-broken Ramappa spends his time at the Koppa bus stand, pleading with passengers to help him. After he was driven out the house built by his sweat, he has been sleeping in the ex-servicemen office building and taking bath at the nearby Musurehalla. When TNSE spoke to Ramappa, he said tearfully, “My son drove me out of the house, heeding the words of his wife, and at a time when my health is deteriorating. I have undergone two heart surgeries and I am diabetic.

I have no money to even buy medicine, as my son takes away my pension amount.” A man who fought bravely in two wars to protect the interests of the country is fighting now for even one meal a day. Ramappa had even registered a complaint at the Hariharapura police station and appealed to the Koppa tahsildar, requesting him to ensure that he gets back his house. But, no help has come his way yet. “I am not getting help from the government. I have appealed to the Prime Minister too. I have served in the Army for 22 years. I want justice,” he says.