Azim Premji Foundation joins hands with top labs to offer free COVID-19 tests for poor

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Azim Premji Foundation, the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS-TIFR) and the Institute for Stem Cell Science and Regenerative Medicine (inStem) have collaborated to enable free of cost testing for COVID-19 to people from disadvantaged and marginalized communities.

The partnership will make use of NCBS-TIFR and inStem’s high-capacity technical capabilities and skilled scientific personnel.

The institutions will also actively research innovative methods of testing that can potentially help enhance the country’s capacity and speed of COVID-19 testing considerably.

"This partnership will not only enable enhancing testing capacity in this region of the country, but also help explore more effective testing procedures, which is a crucial element in tackling and containing the pandemic," said Anurag Behar, CEO of Azim Premji Foundation.

Apurva Sarin, Director of inStem, said,"Rapid and widespread testing is universally recognised as a critical tool to inform our treatment of infected individuals as well as control the spread of this disease."