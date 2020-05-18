STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

COVID-19: Highest daily spike in Karnataka, 56 of 84 new patients returned from Maharashtra

The highest contributors were Bengaluru with 18 cases and Mandya with 17 cases. This brings the state's tally to 1231 cases.

Published: 18th May 2020 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

With an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru, doctors at Victoria Hospital find themselves busier than usual | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On a day when India saw its highest single-day spike of 5000 fresh COVID-19 cases, Karnataka too witnessed its largest daily jump with 84 new cases from 16 districts.

The highest contributors were Bengaluru with 18 cases and Mandya with 17 cases. This brings the state's tally to 1231 cases. 56 of the new patients were those who returned from Maharashtra.

16 out of 18 cases from Bengaluru are contacts of the housekeeper of a quarantine facility, who tested positive previously. He contracted the virus from a nurse of Shifaa Hospital who was quarantined there. The nurse got it from a doctor who treated a COVID-19 patient.

With these 16 cases from Shivajinagar area, the locality's COVID-19 count rose to 47. Two other cases from Bengaluru were patients with a travel history to Dabaspet in Nelamangala and Chennai respectively.

All 17 cases from Mandya are those who returned after travelling to Mumbai.

Uttara Kannada was the third highest with 8 cases of people who also returned from Mumbai. Raichur and Kalaburagi both saw 6 cases each, all of which were people returning from Mumbai.

Vijayapura and Yadgir saw 5 cases each, all of which were people with a travel history to Mumbai. Gadag also 5 cases, where 2 people were living in a containment zone, 2 others were contacts of a previous patient and one had a travel history to Chennai.

Hassan saw four cases of patients who returned from Mumbai. Koppal saw two travellers from Mumbai and Raigad respectively and one other from Chennai.

Belagavi saw two cases -- one was a secondary contact of a previous patient and another had a travel history to Mumbai.

Bidar, Ballari, Davanagere and Mysuru saw one case each. The patient from Bidar was a contact of an earlier patient, the patient from Ballari had Severe Acute Respiratory Illness, the patient from Davanagere had a travel history from Solapur in Maharashtra and the patient from Mysuru had a travel history to Mumbai.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka COVID-19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Migrants board a truck to travel to their native places during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Bhubaneswar Friday May 15 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Centre gives charge to states on lockdown 4.0: Here's what's allowed, what's not
For representational purposes.
Permanent work from home damaging for workers' well-being: Nadella
Hubei has so far reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50,333 in Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
Corona resurgence? China reports 21 new cases, Wuhan steps up mass testing
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by year end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp