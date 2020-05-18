COVID-19: Highest daily spike in Karnataka, 56 of 84 new patients returned from Maharashtra

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On a day when India saw its highest single-day spike of 5000 fresh COVID-19 cases, Karnataka too witnessed its largest daily jump with 84 new cases from 16 districts.

The highest contributors were Bengaluru with 18 cases and Mandya with 17 cases. This brings the state's tally to 1231 cases. 56 of the new patients were those who returned from Maharashtra.

16 out of 18 cases from Bengaluru are contacts of the housekeeper of a quarantine facility, who tested positive previously. He contracted the virus from a nurse of Shifaa Hospital who was quarantined there. The nurse got it from a doctor who treated a COVID-19 patient.

With these 16 cases from Shivajinagar area, the locality's COVID-19 count rose to 47. Two other cases from Bengaluru were patients with a travel history to Dabaspet in Nelamangala and Chennai respectively.

All 17 cases from Mandya are those who returned after travelling to Mumbai.

Uttara Kannada was the third highest with 8 cases of people who also returned from Mumbai. Raichur and Kalaburagi both saw 6 cases each, all of which were people returning from Mumbai.

Vijayapura and Yadgir saw 5 cases each, all of which were people with a travel history to Mumbai. Gadag also 5 cases, where 2 people were living in a containment zone, 2 others were contacts of a previous patient and one had a travel history to Chennai.

Hassan saw four cases of patients who returned from Mumbai. Koppal saw two travellers from Mumbai and Raigad respectively and one other from Chennai.

Belagavi saw two cases -- one was a secondary contact of a previous patient and another had a travel history to Mumbai.

Bidar, Ballari, Davanagere and Mysuru saw one case each. The patient from Bidar was a contact of an earlier patient, the patient from Ballari had Severe Acute Respiratory Illness, the patient from Davanagere had a travel history from Solapur in Maharashtra and the patient from Mysuru had a travel history to Mumbai.