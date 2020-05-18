Fearing quarantine, man tries to end life

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT/VIJAYAPURA: A 40-year-old man allegedly attempted suicide fearing that he would be put under quarantine in Chikkur village of Bagalkot on Sunday. The man, Tukaram Lamani, is a resident of Yadgiri and worked as a daily wage worker.

The incident occurred after an Asha worker told him to be in quarantine for two weeks. Lamani had migrated to Maharashtra for work, but after the lockdown was enforced, he lost his job and had returned to Chikkur, on May 15. Asha workers visited his house and insisted he be put in institutional quarantine. However, fearing a check-up, he decided to take the extreme step and consumed poison. He was rushed to a health centre at Mudhol.