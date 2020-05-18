Forest department captures two leopards in Ramanagara

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after a leopard dragged and killed a 62-year-old woman in Ramanagara, the Karnataka forest department captured two adult leopards. This apart, two leopard cubs were rescued from a different location and the department is putting in efforts to reunite them with their mother.

The two adult leopards captured are a male and female pair and the forest department along with data and forensic experts will be identifying the leopard which killed the woman on Saturday. “The leopards have no injuries or no missing canines.

The department is yet to decide whether to release them in conducive habitats or to keep them in captivity,” said a senior forest official. The adult leopards were captured one kilometre away from the site where the woman was killed. The two cubs were found around four kilometres away from the mishap site. Forest Minister Anand Singh had visited the family members of the deceased along with other senior forest officials from Bengaluru on Sunday.

Forest officials said that many leopards are straying around the vicinity of Bantarakuppe state forest, which houses a healthy population of the lot. Around 15 days ago, the Ramanagara forest division had captured two leopards that were released in conducive habitats. The officials said it is a regular affair, however the pressure from locals is a bigger problem to handle.