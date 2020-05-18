STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TNIE impact: Former soldier returns home, ‘reunited’ with son

Speaking to TNIE, Hariharapura Police Sub-Inspector Krishna said, “Ex-serviceman Ramappa reportedly had a tiff with his son Rajashankar and daughter-in-law a fortnight ago and had left home.

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Acting quickly on the report ‘War veteran thrown out of own house’, published in The New Sunday Express on May 17, the Koppa taluk administration brokered peace between the retired soldier Ramappa and his son. The war veteran is now back home. Many NGOs like Sharanya in Shivamogga have also come forward to provide shelter to him.

Speaking to TNIE, Hariharapura Police Sub-Inspector Krishna said, “Ex-serviceman Ramappa reportedly had a tiff with his son Rajashankar and daughter-in-law a fortnight ago and had left home. He was later seen at his daughter Asha’s house in Shivamogga where he was undergoing medical treatment.” “The daughter brought him back to Koppa on May 7. She even filed a complaint alleging that her father was being tortured by her sister-in-law. The next day, Hariharapura police got the father and son to strike a compromise and convinced Ramappa to stay at the son’s house”, the police officer said.

Rajashankar said his father used to frequently quarrel with his wife, who is a staff nurse at the Koppa district hospital. Rajashankar said, “My two sisters — one in Shivamogga and the other in Belagavi — are eying the two acres of ancestral property and are instigating our father. On that day, my father was got into a verbal duel with my wife and I tried to broker peace. But my father went to the police alleging harassment.

My mother died of cancer three months ago. I left the temporary job in the Agriculture Department to look after my ailing mother.” He further said that his father, who retired as a Naik from the Army, draws a monthly pension of Rs 22,000 and usually resides with the daughters. “He is now in my house, but I am not sure for how long he will stay,” said Rajashankar. 
 

