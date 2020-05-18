High-level meeting with Maharashtra soon on water exchange: Karnataka minister Jarkiholi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A high-level meeting between Karnataka and Maharashtra will soon be held in Bengaluru to resolve the drinking water crisis during summer every year, said minister for water resources Ramesh Jarkiholi.

He was speaking to reporters prior to a meeting on the implementation of the Gatti Basavasnna irrigation project at the chief engineer's office of Karnataka Niravari Nigam Ltd. northern range.

A meeting will be held at Bengaluru with the irrigation minister of Maharashtra on exchange of water, he said, adding that the date of the meeting has not been fixed yet.

"Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa is giving priority for farmers' welfare and irrigation projects in the state. I am working to fulfill his vision. I will be visiting all reservoirs of the state and discuss the next course of action with officials. I will be visiting Mysuru next week to review the progress of irrigation projects. The ongoing work in all 18 assembly constituencies in Belagavi has been re-activated," he said.

"In connection with the Mahadayi project, a discussion is required with the central water commission to make them aware about the present situation. I am thinking of travelling to Delhi by car as air services have not yet resumed," he said.

"COVID-19 is not a big challenge when everyone follows medical advice and the government's guidelines," he said, appealing to everyone to follow the government advisory to fight COVID-19.

Raibag MLA Duryodhan Aihole was also present on the occasion.