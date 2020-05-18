STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka SSLC exams to be held from June 25 to July 4, PUC paper on June 18

"June 25 was the day of the Emergency and July 4 is the US Independence day. Students will get true independence on July 4," said Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Suresh Kumar.

Published: 18th May 2020 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

Students, school students, examinations, board exams

Representational image of students preparing for exams. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The SSLC examinations in Karnataka will be held from June 25 to July 4, said Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Suresh Kumar.

Papers such as English, maths, science and social science will have a day's gap each, hence the 10-day duration.

The lone pending second PUC exam -- English -- will be held on June 18, he said.

The government is yet to announce the dates for corrections and re-examinations for those who did not pass. He said this will be announced later when the time tables are announced.

"June 25 was the day of the Emergency and July 4 is the US Independence day. Students will get true independence on July 4," he added.

The students studying in the state's SC ST hostels and Morarji Desai School, who cannot go back there as they are in quarantine zones, may contact their principal to allow them the centre nearest to them within May 25.

This change in exam centre is also extended to children of guest workers who may have gone to their homes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka SSLC exams Karnataka PUC exam
Coronavirus
Migrants board a truck to travel to their native places during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Bhubaneswar Friday May 15 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Centre gives charge to states on lockdown 4.0: Here's what's allowed, what's not
For representational purposes.
Permanent work from home damaging for workers' well-being: Nadella
Hubei has so far reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50,333 in Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
Corona resurgence? China reports 21 new cases, Wuhan steps up mass testing
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by year end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp