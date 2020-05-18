Karnataka SSLC exams to be held from June 25 to July 4, PUC paper on June 18

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The SSLC examinations in Karnataka will be held from June 25 to July 4, said Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Suresh Kumar.

Papers such as English, maths, science and social science will have a day's gap each, hence the 10-day duration.

The lone pending second PUC exam -- English -- will be held on June 18, he said.

The government is yet to announce the dates for corrections and re-examinations for those who did not pass. He said this will be announced later when the time tables are announced.

"June 25 was the day of the Emergency and July 4 is the US Independence day. Students will get true independence on July 4," he added.

The students studying in the state's SC ST hostels and Morarji Desai School, who cannot go back there as they are in quarantine zones, may contact their principal to allow them the centre nearest to them within May 25.

This change in exam centre is also extended to children of guest workers who may have gone to their homes.