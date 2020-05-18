STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lockdown 4.0: Ola to resume its services from May 19 in four Karnataka cities including Bengaluru

The services would be operated in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru and Hubballi-Dharwad with the 'highest levels' of safety precautions. 

Published: 18th May 2020 10:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 10:31 PM   |  A+A-

Ola Cabs. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Cab aggregator Ola's services will resume in four Karnataka cities, including the state capital, from Tuesday based on the guidelines issued by the state government as part of the fourth phase of coronavirus lockdown, the company said.

The services would be operated in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru and Hubballi-Dharwad with the "highest levels" of safety precautions and public will be able to book cabs and auto-rickshaws for intra-city travel, it said in a statement here.

Cab services were suspended ever since the lock down was imposed in March to contain coronavirus.

The company said it has mandated driver-partners and customers to follow five-precautionary steps each, encouraging them to practice social distancing, sanitisation measures and personal hygiene etiquette at all times.

The resumption also brings relief to the families of cab and auto-rickshaw drivers in the state who had lost their source of income due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown, it said.

As per the latest guidelines issued by the state government, driver-partners operating three and four-wheelers on the platform will be available to serve essential mobility on the Ola app, with the highest levels of safety precautions.

Ola said it is committed to raising the standards of safety and hygiene with its various initiatives to secure the well-being of both driver-partners and customers.

"Akin to the 100+ cities where Ola is now operational, enhanced protocols are applicable for the city, which includes compulsory mask usage for driver-partners and passengers, complete sanitisation of cars post-trips, adhering to social distancing norms by limiting to two passengers per ride amongst other key steps through our '10 Steps to a Safer Ride' initiative," the statement said.

There will be only two passengers in the car for social distancing who will sit by the windows on the rear of the car.

To avoid unnecessary contact, Ola said it requested passengers to prefer cashless payments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
