Maharashtra link brings big spike to Karnataka; 43 travellers test COVID-19 positive

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A total of 43 travellers from Maharashtra tested positive for coronavirus from different parts of the state on Sunday and 21 of them are from Mandya district. All the 43 patients, except one, are from Mumbai. The lone traveller is from Thane. The state reported 55 cases on Sunday, taking the tally up to 1,147 cases. One Covid-19 death was also reported, taking the toll to 37. The deceased is a 54-year-old man from Udupi who was admitted to a private hospital for cardiac issues, and tested positive for Covid-19 after he passed away on May 14.

The maximum number of positive cases were reported from Mandya (22), of which 21 people had a travel history to Mumbai and one person was a contact of patient 896. Kalaburagi came in second place with 10 patients, six of whom travelled from Mumbai. One is a resident of a containment zone and one was the contact of patient 927.

Hassan reported six cases, all of whom had come from Mumbai. In Dharwad, three people from Mumbai tested positive, and one patient was the contact of patient 589. Yadgir too saw three cases, including two from Mumbai, and one from Thane. Three cases were reported from Kolar, two from Shivamogga, and one from Dakshina Kannada. Vijayapura and Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada district too reported one case each, and both of them are contacts of Covid-positive patients. A total of thirteen people were discharged from hospitals on Sunday, taking the total number of cured patients to 509.

Kalaburagi cases cross century mark

With the addition of 10 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, the number of Covid-19 cases have crossed 100 in Kalaburagi, taking the district tally to 104. Sources said that of the 10 who tested positive on Sunday, six are migrant labourers who were quarantined immediately after their arrival from Maharashtra.

The number of discharged patients in the district stood at 51, while a total of seven people have died from Covid-19 in the district. The number of positive cases in Yadgir increased to five, with fresh cases being reported on Sunday. Three men, aged 30 (P1139), 22 (P1140) and 34 (P1141), who have a travel history to Mumbai and tested positive, were kept in quarantine soon after arriving in the district.