MLA Haris asks Karnataka govt to allow public Eid prayers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Barely a week after senior Congress leader CM Ibrahim landed in a controversy after requesting the state government to allow public prayers for Eid, another Congress leader NA Haris has followed suit.

Haris, in a letter addressed to Chief Minsiter BS Yediyurappa dated May 15, has appealed to consider public prayers for Eid “if feasible”. The letter highlights that Muslims have been following lockdown guidelines without fail throughout the holy month of Ramzan and have restricted prayers to home.

The Shanthinagar MLA has asked the state government to consult experts and medical health professionals and consider allowing prayers for Eid at Eidgahs and mosques.