No 14-day quarantine for health workers with low risk

Low-risk cases will not be quarantined to prevent shortage of staff for the management of Covid-19 patients in healthcare facilities.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Healthcare workers, who are managing Covid-19 patients working 6-7 days a week, need not go in for the 14-day quarantine as mandated earlier and can self-monitor, stated a circular from the government.

The circular, issued by Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, Jawaid Akhtar, stated that healthcare workers who are always using the complete personal protective equipment without any breach in PPE while treating Covid-19 patients are considered low risk and there is no need for 14-day quarantine, except self-monitoring.

Low-risk cases will not be quarantined to prevent shortage of staff for the management of Covid-19 patients in healthcare facilities. A nodal officer in the facility will assess the level of exposure and the risk of the health care workers. The circular has been issued following advice from the expert committee. The asymptomatic patients can report their temperatures and absence of symptoms each day and can start their regular duties. Low-risk contacts will continue to work, self-monitor their health for development of symptoms.

