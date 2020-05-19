Mysuru only place in South India to get 5-star garbage-free city tag

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Centre has declared Mysuru a 5-star garbage-free city.

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Tuesday announced the names of 5-star garbage-free cities in India and Mysuru is the only city in South India to make to the list. The other 5-star garbage-free cities are Ambikapur, Rajkot, Surat, Indore and Navi Mumbai.

The effort of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to make the city garbage-free bore fruit in the annual Swachh Survekshan ranking and star-based ranking of cities.

The star rating was given based on 25 key parameters across the solid waste management spectrum. Mysuru had submitted a self-assessment and self-verification for achieving the star rating early in the year and a third party inspection was carried out.

Expressing his happiness, MCC commissioner Gurudatta Hegde thanked the health team and pourakarmikas who worked hard to get the 5-star rating to the city for the second consecutive time.

“This is a good recognition to the city and also to the brand Mysuru. Though we aimed for the 7-star rating, we couldn't bag that due to the stringent rules,” he said.

Meanwhile, MCC health officer Dr Nagaraju thanked the support extended by citizens and organisation in making this feat.