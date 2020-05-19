STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Mysuru only place in South India to get 5-star garbage-free city tag

The other 5-star garbage-free cities are Ambikapur, Rajkot, Surat, Indore and Navi Mumbai.

Published: 19th May 2020 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

Mysuru city (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Centre has declared Mysuru a 5-star garbage-free city.

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Tuesday announced the names of 5-star garbage-free cities in India and Mysuru is the only city in South India to make to the list. The other 5-star garbage-free cities are Ambikapur, Rajkot, Surat, Indore and Navi Mumbai.

The effort of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to make the city garbage-free bore fruit in the annual Swachh Survekshan ranking and star-based ranking of cities.

The star rating was given based on 25 key parameters across the solid waste management spectrum. Mysuru had submitted a self-assessment and self-verification for achieving the star rating early in the year and a third party inspection was carried out.

Expressing his happiness, MCC commissioner Gurudatta Hegde thanked the health team and pourakarmikas who worked hard to get the 5-star rating to the city for the second consecutive time.

“This is a good recognition to the city and also to the brand Mysuru. Though we aimed for the 7-star rating, we couldn't bag that due to the stringent rules,” he said.

Meanwhile, MCC health officer Dr Nagaraju thanked the support extended by citizens and organisation in making this feat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
garbage-free city 5-star garbage-free cities clean Mysuru Swachh Survekshan Swachh Bharat
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp