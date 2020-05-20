STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

63 COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka, tally touches 1,458

With 40 deaths and 553 discharges, there are 864 active coronavirus cases in the state, the department said in its mid-day situation update.

Published: 20th May 2020 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Sixty three new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of infections in the state to 1,458, the health department said on Wednesday.

With 40 deaths and 553 discharges, there are 864 active coronavirus cases in the state, the department said in its mid-day situation update.

Ten patients who have recovered, have been discharged so far on Wednesday, it said.

The fresh cases, which were confirmed from last evening to this noon include- 21 from Hassan, Bidar-10, Mandya-8, Kalburagi- 7, Udupi- 6, Tuamakuru and Bengaluru urban- 4, and one each from Yadgir, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada.

However, the department has not shared the details of patients newly tested positive like- age, gender, their travel or contact history- in its mid-day bulletin.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka coronavirus cases COVID 19 coronavirus
Coronavirus
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Lockdown 4.0 | Taxis, cabs will operate in Delhi with two passengers: Arvind Kejriwal
US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)
Covid-19: Donald Trump says he is taking unproven drug hydroxychloroquine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
Gallery
Odisha carried out a massive evacuation to shift 1.2 lakh people from low lying areas in the state as monstrous cyclone Amphan triggered heavy rains and strong wind in coastal districts. (Photo | Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Cyclone Amphan triggers heavy rainfall and squally winds in Odisha
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp