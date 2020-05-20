Govt to decide on opening of hotels soon

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday assured hotel representatives that his government will consider granting approval for reopening of hotels in the next three days, where they can start dine-in services with limited customers at a time. Many hoteliers met the CM in Bengaluru on Tuesday and threatened to start pushcart service on footpaths if the government does not allow them to restart full-fledged services.

The hoteliers said they are ready to take up all measures including sanitising, wearing of masks and other precautions. In Karnataka, there are about 50,000 hotels including darshinis, of which 15,000 are in Bengaluru alone. According to Karnataka Hoteliers’ Association president Chandrashekar Hebbar, about 15 lakh people work in these hotels and another 60-70 lakh people depend on the industry. The association also demanded a special package for these workers.