STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Hit by surge, govt may restrict entry from more states

Also, around 47.5 per cent of all Covid cases reported in the state between May 1 and May 19 are of patients with domestic and international travel history.

Published: 20th May 2020 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation officials collect details of passengers arriving at Kempegowda Bus Station, in Bengaluru

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation officials collect details of passengers arriving at Kempegowda Bus Station, in Bengaluru, on Tuesday | Shriram B N, EPS)

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Owing  to a spike in Covid-19 cases among those arriving in Karnataka from other states and countries, the state government may restrict travel from more states, apart from Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. The restrictions will be in effect till May 31.

The state government’s decision stems from the fact that these three states have reported a high number of active and positive cases. Also, around 47.5 per cent of all Covid cases reported in the state between May 1 and May 19 are of patients with domestic and international travel history.

“We are not giving consent for entry from the three states with a high number of cases,” Chief Secretary TM Vijaya Bhaskar told The New Indian Express. At 12 pm on Tuesday, Maharashtra had 35,058 cases, Tamil Nadu 11,760 and Gujarat 11,745. Another senior Health Department official said, “Almost all our returnees are from these states. The Health Department is open to adding more states to the ‘restricted list’ if need be.”

The state Covid-19 war room report at 12 pm on Tuesday stated that Mandya had accounted for 49 per cent of all cases reported in Karnataka, and a majority of these patients had a travel history to Maharashtra. The same report stated that 78 per cent of cases in the last 19 hours had a domestic travel history.

Since May 1, 272 people who have tested positive are returnees from Maharashtra. As on May 19, Gujarat had the highest mortality rate at 114.9 deaths per 10 million population and Maharashtra had the highest positivity rate of 12 per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Lockdown 4.0 | Taxis, cabs will operate in Delhi with two passengers: Arvind Kejriwal
US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)
Covid-19: Donald Trump says he is taking unproven drug hydroxychloroquine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
Gallery
Odisha carried out a massive evacuation to shift 1.2 lakh people from low lying areas in the state as monstrous cyclone Amphan triggered heavy rains and strong wind in coastal districts. (Photo | Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Cyclone Amphan triggers heavy rainfall and squally winds in Odisha
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp