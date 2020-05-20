Issue tokens to clients, govt tells salons, parlours

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government, which has allowed barbershops, salons and spas to open, on Tuesday issued standard operating procedure for clients and staff at these outlets. The 14-point guideline specifies social distancing, minimum contact service and sanitation measures. The Health Department order states that symptomatic persons with fever, cold, cough and throat pain will not be allowed inside salons, face masks are mandatory for clients, hand sanitisers must be available at entry, all staff members should wear masks, aprons and headcovers at all times, and only disposable towels or sheets can be used per client.

“All equipment shall be sanitised after each use on a client using 7% Lysol for 30 minutes. It is advised to have multiple sets. Staff should sanitise their hands after every haircut. Appointments or token system should be adopted to stagger clients’ entry.

Adequate spacing (at least 1 metre) shall be maintained for seating. All common areas, floors, lifts, lounge areas, staircases and handrails must be disinfected with 1% sodium hypochlorite solution (minimum twice daily) and carpets and floors area should be cleaned frequently,” it said. The SOP mandates that blades, disposable razors etc shall be collected in a puncture-proof, leak-proof white container with 1% sodium hypochlorite solution.