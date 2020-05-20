STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Bus services resume, but Covid-19 fear lurks

After nearly two months of the lockdown, Bengaluru and other parts of the state opened up to movement of people by public transport on Tuesday.

Published: 20th May 2020 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2020 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

The Kempegowda Bus Station in Bengaluru was abuzz on Tuesday a day after the Karnataka Government allowed bus services to resume amid Lockdown 4.0 relaxations. Passengers were seen lining up to board buses to various destinations after being screened by security personnel | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After nearly two months of the lockdown, Bengaluru and other parts of the state opened up to movement of people by public transport on Tuesday. In the capital, people were relieved that they could commute in autorickshaws, cabs and buses. Transport utilities BMTC and KSRTC resumed services with partial operations and passengers sitting one seat away from each other to ensure social distancing.

A BMTC spokesperson said they operated 1,500 buses, and passengers were not allowed to stand while travelling. Only pass-holders were allowed on BMTC buses and passengers had to purchase the daily pass for Rs 70 or weekly pass for Rs 300 instead of tickets. Buses and the Kempegowda Bus Station were sanitised, with boxes painted on the platform for social distancing as passengers waited for their turn to board.

While KSRTC buses departed to ensure they reached their destination by 7 pm, from Wednesday, the last buses will depart by 7 pm and in case of some routes like Bengaluru-Bidar and Kalaburagi, the buses will reach the next day.In Mysuru, only 80 non-stop services were run to Bengaluru, Kodagu, Hassan, Chamarajanagara, Shivamogga, Tumakuru and Mangaluru. There was also not much demand for the city bus services. In all, 69 schedules were run against 423 on usual days. There was poor response to bus services in Hassan too. 

From Shivamogga, KSRTC operated 120 buses to Bengaluru, Hubballi, Chikkamagaluru, Sringeri, Davanagere and Chitradurga. Of the 67 buses which operated from Chitradurga, a majority were towards Bengaluru while the rest were towards Davanagere, Hassan, Hosapete and Shivamogga. However, occupancy was very low. 

In Hubballi, NWKRTC chief traffic manager Santosh Kumar V H said the corporation had planned to operate 1,200 schedules on Tuesday, but managed to run 1,100 schedules. More schedules will be added from Wednesday based on demand.There was poor response in Belagavi on the first day due to the fear of Covid-19. From Belagavi depot, two buses each to Bengaluru and Vijayapura, three to Hubballi-Dharwad cities and to all the taluk headquarters and villages, city routes were started in the day.

Book tickets online to avoid overcrowding, says KSRTC 

Barring Nippani and Raibag routes, buses were not operated to any other cities. About 90 buses are being operated from Chikkodi bus depot.KSRTC had planned to operate 1,500, but by 4 pm, it operated 1,535 buses, with 50 per cent occupancy. Director of Security and Vigilance in KSRTC, Ram Nivas Sepat, visited Kempegowda Bus Stand to oversee operations and interacted with staff and passengers. Buses from Bengaluru headed for Bagalkot, Ballari, Kundapura, Chikkamagaluru, Davanagere, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Hubballi, Hosapete and several other places. 

In a statement, KSRTC said, “In all, 1,606 buses and 53,476 passengers were ferried to different places in the state. KSRTC has requested passengers to book tickets online to avoid overcrowding in bus stations and waiting in long queues. For travel on May 20, 3,760 seats have already been reserved. “

A BMTC spokesperson said, “The rates for passes were fixed to discourage people from non-essential travel and also prevent physical contact during exchange of cash and when money has to be deposited by the conductor with the accounts department.”Tanveer Pasha, president, Ola Uber Drivers’ and Owners’ Association, said, “Only 20-25 per cent of the fleet functioned today with each driver getting barely 2-3 bookings. Some areas were blocked for cab services as they were containment zones.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Lockdown 4.0 | Taxis, cabs will operate in Delhi with two passengers: Arvind Kejriwal
US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)
Covid-19: Donald Trump says he is taking unproven drug hydroxychloroquine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
Gallery
Odisha carried out a massive evacuation to shift 1.2 lakh people from low lying areas in the state as monstrous cyclone Amphan triggered heavy rains and strong wind in coastal districts. (Photo | Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Cyclone Amphan triggers heavy rainfall and squally winds in Odisha
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp