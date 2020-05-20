Karnataka Examination Authority identifies 75 new exam centres for CET

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has identified 75 new exam centres for the CET examination. Aspirant can choose a centre closest to them. Their Applications can be edited within a 48-hour window starting 6 pm on May 20.

The candidates can enter three choices of exam centre based on priority and will be allotted the place based on priority of the examination and the seat availability in the exam hall.

The candidates can change or modify the information furnished in the online application as per their eligibility, said the executive director of KEA.